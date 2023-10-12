Former PricewaterhouseCoopers chief executive officer Luke Sayers has told the Senate's inquiry into consultants he was not aware of breaches of confidentiality in the big four firm's tax business until this year, but admitted they happened "on my watch".
Mr Sayers, who led the firm from April 2012 until March 2020, on Thursday appeared before the Finance and Public Administration committee probing consultancies for the first time since allegations of a confidential breach of government information surfaced this year.
The Tax Practitioner's Board in January banned former head of international tax Peter-John Collins from practicing as a tax agent for two years, alleging Mr Collins had shared information from a confidential Treasury consultation.
Mr Collins allegedly shared confidential information on Australia's multinational tax avoidance strategy with staff at the firm, after a confidential Treasury consultation. Emails tabled in Parliament in May revealed 63 people had received the confidential information, prompting Treasury to refer the matter to the Australian Federal Police to consider the commencement of a criminal investigation.
An independent review of the firm, led by former Telstra boss Dr Ziggy Switkowski, last month revealed an accumulation of poor practices which formed the backdrop of "the now infamous breach of confidentiality", including excessive power conferred on the chief executive officer.
On Thursday morning, current PwC Australia chief executive officer Kevin Burrowes admitted to the committee that failures of leadership identified in Dr Switkowksi's report referred to Mr Sayers, and his successor Tom Seymour.
Pressed by Labor senator Deborah O'Neill on whether Mr Sayers and Mr Seymour "failed in their leadership", Mr Burrowes responded: "The firm clearly has found itself in the terrible position through a failure of leadership and therefore the only assertion you can make is they failed in their leadership of PwC Australia during that time Senator".
Appearing after the current PwC Australia leadership, Mr Sayers told the committee he "did not know of breaches of confidentiality agreements in PwC's tax business until this year".
"As I now read in the PwC report, due to a flawed investigation, PwC Australia didn't believe confidentially agreements had been breached until the [Tax Practitioner's Investigation] began in 2021.
"That was after I'd left the firm," he said.
He said the Australian Taxation Office had not directly and formally advised him that Peter Collins had breached obligations of confidence, and that he would have ensured a "full and thorough investigation" if they had.
Nor did he "recall anyone ever informally suggesting" that he should read any of the thousands of documents and emails that PwC had provided to the tax office over a number of years responding to notices regarding legal professional privilege and tax advice, he said.
"I don't believe any of the formal notices issue in my time sought documents relating to confidence breaches by tax partners."
He stressed that as chief executive officer, he had not known that a number of PwC partners breached existing practices, policies and procedures, that some tax partners breached their obligations of confidence nor that the initial investigation into confidentiality practices was flawed.
But Mr Sayers did admit the breach had happened "on my watch".
"As CEO between 2012 and 2020 I was accountable for the firm and its 8000 employees and 700 partners.
"The breaches of confidence and the failure to properly identify and address them, happened on my watch and I sincerely apologise.
"The sharing of government information clearly intended to be kept confidential, whether it it subject to a legal confidentiality agreement or not is, not something I would ever condone.
"It was a breach of trust, it was wrong and it simply should never [have] happened."
Mr Burrowes, who became PwC Australia chief executive officer in July, earlier in the day said he would "apologise as many times as I need to to the Australian people" for the firm's actions, and defended the steps it would take to rectify issues identified in Dr Switkowksi's report.
PwC Australia representatives had not appeared before the committee until Thursday, as the Parliament sought to make room for investigations into PwC to proceed.
Chair of the Senate's Finance and Public Administration Committee, Liberal senator Richard Colbeck, said Dr Switkowski's report had made for "depressing" reading.
"When I read through the documents presented by [Dr] Switkowski it was almost depressing every time I started a new section of the report because it basically reinforced at each level how crap things were in your business. I mean, it's just terrible."
"The frustration is palpable for all of us," Labor senator Deborah O'Neill later remarked, as she noted the committee had waited months to ask questions of the firm's leadership.
