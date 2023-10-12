A temporary influx of workers hired to help roll out the Voice to Parliament referendum helped stave off an overall slide in the number of employees on business payrolls.
The number of workers employed in public administration surged 2.3 per cent in the month to mid-September as the Australian Electoral Commission geared up for the October 14 referendum, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
But the size of business payrolls shrunk in most other sectors over the same period, leaving the ABS's overall payroll jobs index in mid-September unchanged from the previous month.
The result is a sign that that labour market, which has been robust so far this year, may be starting to soften as the economy slows.
Employment in Australia, as in many other advanced economies, has proven to be resilient in the face of high interest rates and slowing growth.
In its latest assessment, the International Monetary Fund forecast that global growth would slow to 3 per cent this year and 2.9 per cent in 2024.
While labour markets in many countries remain tight, the IMF reported evidence that that they were starting to ease, including in Australia, where the vacancy to unemployment ratio dropped in the June quarter after reaching above 0.5 late last year.
ABS head of labour statistics Kate Lamb said payroll jobs fell in 12 out of 19 industries monitored in the month to mid-September, including a particularly large 0.8 per cent decline in retail, a 0.5 per cent drop in finance and a 0.4 per cent decline in manufacturing.
Ms Lamb said without the payroll boost from the referendum and, to a lesser extent, a seasonal increase in education, overall payroll jobs would have declined 0.3 per cent.
Annual growth has also moderated, from 2.7 per cent in August to 2.4 per cent, which the statistician said "suggests that labour market growth may be starting to slow".
There will be an important update on the jobs market on October 19 when ABS employment data for September are released.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has flagged the unemployment rate is likely to rise as the economy softens.
Treasury forecasts the jobless rate to reach 4.25 per cent by mid-2024 and rise to 4.5 per cent a year later.
