A man has repeatedly demanded the arrest of an ACT magistrate before accusing the judicial officer of being a "paedophile protector" and a "dirty rotten ... mongrel".
"I have received no justice here and you're a criminal, Glenn Theakston," the alleged offender said during a protracted exchange with the court last year.
"I want you placed under arrest."
Contempt of court legal action was filed earlier this year against Daniel Peter Vincent, months after the ACT Magistrates Court incident in question and a YouTube video recorded by the man.
Documents accessed by The Canberra Times detail Vincent's initial court attendance on November 16, 2022, for three unrelated charges.
According to transcripts of that proceeding, Vincent repeatedly asked magistrate Glenn Theakston what jurisdiction the territory's court was in.
Mr Theakston refused to answer the question and told the alleged offender he would be placed in custody if he continued to interrupt.
"I will not be threatened by a magistrate," Vincent was recorded responding.
Vincent, who continued to call for the magistrate's arrest, was placed in a remote room and connected to the court via audio-visual link.
"Now, are you in a position to participate in the proceedings today or are you just going to keep rambling on as you were before?" Mr Theakston asked Vincent.
The alleged offender said he could sue the magistrate under "common law", before the matter was eventually adjourned.
The following day, Vincent posted a video titled "#exposethe28 Magistrate Glen (sic) Theakston ACT Is A Criminal" on the YouTube channel "Freedom Front Canberra".
"We made him wet his pants," Vincent told an unidentified woman in the video.
"He broke the law several times and not a single sheriff or police was brave enough to come in and arrest this man.
"We just need some brave people now to go and arrest this criminal, Glenn Theakston."
Vincent claimed to have "already arrested him as a civilian, as a living man", before asking for someone to "enforce the arrest".
Vincent recorded himself making several allegations about the magistrate being a "paedophile protector" and "suppressing" the names of paedophiles.
"That's how dirty rotten this mongrel is," Vincent said to the YouTube channel's approximately 1700 subscribers.
The video is no longer available online.
An originating application, filed by the Registrar of the Magistrates Court of the Australian Capital Territory, alleges several parts of the man's conduct amount to contempt.
Alleged contempt conduct referenced in the document includes Vincent threatening litigation against Mr Theakston, claiming the magistrate committed an offence, refusing to be remanded in custody and physically resisting corrections staff.
The application also alleges Vincent's conduct in the video had a tendency to "scandalise the court" and to "diminish the public confidence in the court".
A warrant for Vincent's arrest was issued last month by magistrate Jane Campbell after the man failed to appear in court for a hearing of the alleged contempt.
His whereabouts are unknown.
