Lumps are common in companion animals, but what do you do if you find one on your pet?
As a veterinarian, I am frequently asked to check lumps of all shapes, sizes and appearances on a variety of species.
The biggest concern among animal owners is this: "Is it cancer?"
Fortunately, most of the time it is not. But some of the time it is. And, even when it isn't, some lumps require treatment.
So how do we know?
These questions cannot be answered by simply looking at a lump.
It is not uncommon for clients to send me photos of lumps, accompanied by questions like "Is it serious?", "Do I need to be worried?", "I've found this lump but I think it's fine to leave, what do you think?".
But without examining the animal, I cannot answer these questions.
The two most common diagnostic tests performed in animals with a lump or lumps are a physical examination and a fine needle aspirate, also known as a fine needle biopsy.
The physical examination is important, not only so that the veterinarian can examine the lump itself - how does it appear? Is it inflamed? Is it painful? How large is it? Is it fixed to underlying structures? Is it ulcerated? Does it feel uniform or varied in texture? Is there any fluid draining from the lump? - but also, the whole animal.
A physical examination is important as it may reveal the presence of an underlying health condition. For example, animals might present with a fever, unusual lung sounds, weight loss, or the presence of other lumps.
Information from owners is vital. How long has the lump been present? Has it changed at all? If so, what did it look like initially compared to what it looks like now (this is where photographs taken over time can help).
Have they noticed any change in their animal's behaviour?
In some cases, the cause of a lump can be determined from physical examination alone.
A common example would be a lump caused by an abscess or foreign body, such as a grass seed, splinter or stick.
These lumps tend to be painful, red and may be discharging pus. Treatment of such lumps involves draining the pus and removing the foreign body.
But many lumps require further investigation.
It can be very helpful to take a small sample of cells via a fine needle.
In most cases, a fine needle aspirate causes minimal discomfort and can be performed in the consulting room.
Depending on the location of the lump and temperament of the animal, sedation may be required to perform this test.
The aim is to collect and examine material from the lump to determine which, if any, cells are present.
The sample from the needle is placed on a slide, stained and examined under a microscope. In some cases, a diagnosis can be made on the spot.
Sometimes, the sample is sent to a veterinary pathologist for review.
Because they only sample a small section of a lump, a fine needle aspirate cannot absolutely rule out malignancy or cancer.
But it can give your veterinarian a good idea, and this can be the basis for developing a treatment plan, including whether to perform a surgical biopsy or lump removal.
If your pet develops a lump or lumps, make an appointment with your veterinarian.
