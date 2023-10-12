'Yes' campaign outspends 'no' on socials in final referendum push

The official "yes" campaign has spent almost seven times more than the leading "no" campaign on Facebook ads in the final weeks of the referendum, in a last-ditch attempt to win over voters.
But the campaign has struggled to gain traction on TikTok, where videos from the anti-Voice campaign, Fair Australia, have continued to dominate in likes and follows.
According to Meta's ad library tool, Yes23 spent $896,854 on ads from its official Facebook page in the final month of campaigning - between September 9 and October 8.
Almost $300,000 of that was spent in the last seven days.
Meanwhile, Advance Australia - the conservative lobby group backing Fair Australia's "no" campaign - spent almost $133,000 to run ads from five different Facebook pages over the same period.
Of this, Advance spent just more than $83,000 for ads running from the official Fair Australia page, and around $32,000 on ads from its own page.
The remaining amount was used to promote anti-Voice ads from other pages, including Christians for Equality, Save Aus Day - VOTE NO, and Referendum News.
Professor Andrea Carson, a political scientist from La Trobe University, told The Canberra Times that the "yes" campaign's rising ad spend, and "no" campaign's drop, "says something about how they see their campaigns".
"I think that they know they can be effective at reaching audiences without necessarily targeting it through the paid space," Professor Carson said, referring to the "no" camp.
One of the places that Fair Australia is reaching voters is over on TikTok, where it has maintained a strong lead over Yes23 in follows and likes.
At the time of writing, the official Fair Australia account had more than 72,000 followers, and its videos had collectively amassed more than 2.2 million likes.
The official Yes23 account, by comparison, had just shy of 7500 followers and more than 168,000 likes across its videos.
This isn't necessarily an indication of how much support the "yes" and "no" campaigns have, but rather how effective each side has been in gaining traction on the popular social media platform.
Videos from the "no" camp have also dominated several common referendum hashtags.
At the time of writing, seven of the top 10 most-liked videos with the #voicetoparliament hashtag were from Fair Australia.
Professor Carson said that we can also see differences in which states the "yes" and "no" camps are trying to target their Facebook ads.
While Yes23 has run Facebook ads at every state and territory, it spent the most this last month in NSW and Queensland, closely followed by Victoria.
Advance Australia, via the Fair Australia Facebook page, has targeted the key battleground states of South Australia and Tasmania.
Almost $44,000 was spent on Fair Australia ads in South Australia and around $16,000 in Tasmania, as well as almost $11,000 in Queensland.
In order to win the referendum, the "yes" campaign needs to win a majority of votes in a majority of the six states, as well as a national majority.
"'No', as you know, only needs to get three states, 'yes' has to get four," Professor Carson said.
"So, 'yes' is doing a much more blanket campaign. 'No' we can see ... it's not spending much, but it is dividing it up across the states ... just shoring up the base, making sure there is still a bit of messaging going on right across the country, not taking things for granted."
