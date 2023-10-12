Retirement has opened the door for Matthew Dale to create history.
Settled in on his Goulburn family farm, the former Canberra trainer has a chance to train the first back-to-back winner of the $2 million Kosciuszko - the biggest race for country trainers in Australia.
He's inherited Front Page, the $5.50 second favourite in the 1200-metre feature race at Randwick on Saturday, after the former trainer, Geoff Duryea, retired.
It's meant he's had about 14 weeks to prepare the seven-year-old gelding to defend the crown he won last year.
Given it will only be the sixth running of The Kosciuszko it will mean Dale has the chance to create history with the first horse to go back-to-back.
But he'll have to get past clear favourite Opal Ridge ($2.40) - also trained by a former Canberra trainer, Luke Pepper.
Dale spent most of his career training at Thoroughbred Park before making the move to Goulburn almost a year ago.
Initially he was commuting from Canberra, but he's since moved the family into a 26-acre farm on the edge of Goulburn.
The Kosciuszko's not a new race to him, having had runners in it in the past - as well as having Fell Swoop in the inaugural Everest, which is the richest turf race in the world and run on the same day.
Dale also has Cavalier Charles ($41) in the Kosciuszko, who finished fourth behind Front Page last year.
He said taking over the training of the 2022 winner didn't bring any additional pressure, but he was relishing the opportunity.
"That's right, absolutely. It'd be a pretty good feat and a seven-year-old, if he could win it, to win a second Kosciuszko after missing the previous two years before that due to different issues," Dale said.
"His name's been always associated with The Kosciuszko and it would be great if he could win two."
Dale has not only inherited Front Page, but the son of Magnus's excellent first-up record.
Front Page loves racing fresh, highlighted by his four wins and a second from his seven runs back from a break.
Given The Kosciuszko was an obvious target for the seven-year-old, it was also the obvious place to start his first preparation with Dale.
"Obviously a new addition to the stable once Geoff Duryea had retired," Dale said.
"They put him to me to train - that was about 14 weeks ago so the obvious target was The Kosciuszko and he goes so well first-up that his form profile suggests he's at his best first-up.
"So that's the way we've planned for this year.
"He's looking well. He's done all of his work now. He's had an unofficial jumpout over 800m and another official trial last week at Goulburn and has just ticked over since.
"He's in good order and looking forward to Saturday."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Dale was happy with Front Page's draw of barrier eight on Wednesday, but not overly impressed with Cavalier Charles drawing barrier 14 - colloquially known as the car park it's that wide on the track.
He said the latter will need a lot of luck and if he gets that he'd be happy with a top-five finish.
Like most people he saw Opal Ridge as the horse to beat, but was confident in Front Page's form.
"He's the returning champion from last year and he stays on the same weight," Dale said.
"With the set weights and penalties of the race he's quite well in.
"I think he'll run a really bold race. Opal Ridge is a deserved favourite, a high-quality mare that's really on the way up.
"Outside of her there's your unbeaten Mogo Magic ($9) and Far Too Easy ($6).
"It looks like a good edition and we're hoping they can both run well.
"I thought [barrier] eight was OK for Front Page - give or take, that's what I was looking for.
"Not so much Cavalier Charles. Barrier 14 - he's going to need an awful amount of luck.
"[Hugh] Bowman's riding him and he's riding super well so we'll pretty much leave an open book for him."
THE EVEREST RACE DAY
Saturday: The Kosciuszko at Randwick, 2.50pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.