The Department of Finance has given Scyne Advisory the go ahead to take over former PricewaterhouseCoopers contracts after finding the new firm had the "appropriate governance, accountability and ethical frameworks" to work with the Commonwealth.
The move will not only see the government transfer its PwC contracts to Scyne but will also seal the deal on the sale of the firm to private equity firm Allegro Funds.
The embattled big four firm sold off its government advisory services business after coming under intense scrutiny following allegations of a former partner leaking confidential government tax plans to other partners and staff at the firm.
The sale of the advisory firm is expected to be complete by the end of the month.
In a procurement policy note published on Thursday, Finance said it has undertaken an "examination of the ethical soundness of Scyne on behalf of all Commonwealth entities", meaning other departments and agencies won't need to repeat the process.
The department oversees the federal government's approach to procurement.
As part of the examination, Finance looked at a probity review of PwC personnel shifting to Scyne and a review of PwC's governance, culture and accountability as well Scyne's response to the review.
READ MORE:
"Finance concluded that Scyne has the appropriate governance, accountability and ethical frameworks in place to contract with the Commonwealth," the department stated.
Former Federal Court judge Andrew Greenwood, who also chairs Scyne's Probity, Conflicts and Ethics Committee and conducted the probity review, found that no individuals involved in the tax practitioners board matter, breach of confidence or PwC's response to the scandal would be transferring to Scyne.
Finance said it will monitor Scyne for "at least 12 months" to see if the arrangements will "deliver the intended outcomes".
Interim Managing Partner of Scyne Advisory Richard Gwilym said this clearance was "enormously important to Scyne".
"It confirms we've met the required standard to serve the public sector, as well as validating our new model of specialist, focused advice to governments," he said.
"The confronting lessons of the past six months are hard-wired into our new structure, and will shape the organisation as we set up as an independent company, focused firmly on the public sector."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.