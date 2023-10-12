The Department of Finance has given PricewaterhouseCoopers offshoot Scyne Advisory the go ahead to take up government contracts after finding the new firm had the "appropriate governance, accountability and ethical frameworks" to work with the Commonwealth.
The move not only means that the government will be able to transfer its PwC contracts to Scyne but will also seal the deal on the sale of the business to private equity firm Allegro Funds.
The embattled big four firm sold off its government advisory services business after coming under intense scrutiny following allegations of a former partner leaking confidential government tax plans to other partners and staff at the firm.
The sale of the advisory firm is expected to be complete by the end of the month.
In a procurement policy note on Thursday, Finance said it has undertaken an "examination of the ethical soundness of Scyne on behalf of all Commonwealth entities".
As part of the examination, Finance looked at a probity review of PwC personnel shifting to Scyne and a review of PwC's governance, culture and accountability as well Scyne's response to the review.
"Finance concluded that Scyne has the appropriate governance, accountability and ethical frameworks in place to contract with the Commonwealth," the department stated.
But the department noted that those who have existing contracts with PwC "will need to consider whether such arrangements should be novated to Scyne".
"Upon receipt of a request from PwC/Scyne to novate, entities will need to assess the capability and capacity of Scyne to deliver the specific contractual requirements, with consideration of any specific novation processes detailed in each contractual arrangement," the department stated.
Former Federal Court judge Andrew Greenwood, who will be joining Scyne's board and conducted the probity review, found that no individuals involved in the tax practitioners board matter, breach of confidence or PwC's response to the scandal would be transferring to Scyne.
Finance said it will monitor Scyne for "at least 12 months" to see if the arrangements will "deliver the intended outcomes".
Scyne was created in July when Allegro Funds bought the consulting business for $1.
The department's approval of the new consulting business as a supplier to the government was a condition of completing the transaction, Scyne said.
Interim Managing Partner of Scyne Advisory Richard Gwilym said the clearance was "enormously important to Scyne".
"It confirms we've met the required standard to serve the public sector, as well as validating our new model of specialist, focused advice to governments," he said.
"The confronting lessons of the past six months are hard-wired into our new structure, and will shape the organisation as we set up as an independent company, focused firmly on the public sector."
