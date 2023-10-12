While polling indicates the "yes" vote has fallen away even in Canberra in recent months, we can expect residents of the ACT will be among its biggest supporters in the polling booths. A frustration is that our votes will carry less weight than those cast over the border. As a territory, ours will be bundled up in the national tally but not counted in the all-important majority-of-states measure. More galling is that the Northern Territory - home to by far the highest per capita Aboriginal population in the country - suffers the same fate.