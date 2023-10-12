Loewenstein lived in Israel for many years with his partner and has reported from Israel and Palestine since 2005. And his new book is a global investigation into the tools and technology Israel uses to monitor, surveil and subdue Palestinians. If only Israel kept that technology to itself. But no, it is exported and sold around the world. One example is Israeli company NSO's Pegasus, spyware which infected mobile phones around the world (journalists, opposition politicians, activists among others), designed to allow others to see your every move. As the Guardian's Charles Arthur wrote earlier this year in his review of Pegasus: The Story of the World's Most Dangerous Spyware: "They could download any content, surreptitiously turn on the camera or microphone, listen to any call. The infection persisted until the phone was restarted - at which point the controllers would notice, and send another infecting message."