Canberra inks its first major build-to-rent deal

After what has been a very subdued year for commercial property deals in Canberra, a massive $157.5 million sale seemingly came out of nowhere this week.
Local developer TP Dynamics sold its new Dickson Village precinct, home to the long-awaited Coles supermarket, to Aware Super and global investment firm Barings.
The development also includes 140 build-to-rent apartments that are ready to be leased.
Not only was it the territory's biggest commercial transaction of the year so far, it also marked the first major investment in a Canberra build-to-rent project.
CBRE associate director Tristan Cotchett said the transaction was likely to kick-start momentum in the emerging housing sector.
"I think it will be the first of many BTR deals for Canberra," he said.
Another TP Dynamics development was also making news this week.
The group is moving ahead with its plan to build a luxury, 11-storey hotel in Garema Place.
TP Dynamics purchased the site from Geocon in March for $30 million and is now seeking approval to make changes to the proposed layout.
The group has submitted an amendment application to replace office space with more hotel rooms, increase the number of car spaces and relocate the rooftop pool to a lower level.
Big plans are also under way in Belconnen, at the heritage-listed Cameron Offices.
The Church of Scientology has confirmed it plans to refurbish the former government office and turn it into an "ideal org" church.
The group purchased the site for $8.8 million in 2019.
A spokesperson for the group said the Church of Scientology International would oversee the renovation.
"The goal in developing each of the church's properties is restoration to magnificence," they said.
Finally, while there was a cash rate pause again in October, experts say households could still be at risk of falling behind on mortgage repayments well into next year.
Data analysed by CoreLogic identified the Canberra regions with the highest proportion of mortgages and where distressed sales could occur.
One region stood out as having a high risk of distressed sales, CoreLogic's Eliza Owen said, due to higher than normal property listings amid soft home price performance.
"You do have to ask yourself ... why is it that new listings would be rising through winter in the first place when usually they don't?" she said.
