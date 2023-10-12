The Everest: Record betting expected on $20 million race

High-profile bookmaker Rob Waterhouse anticipates record betting on Saturday's star studded program at Randwick, which is highlighted by the running of the $20 million The Everest.
The Hong Kong World Pool will bet on nine of the ten races at Sydney's meeting injecting massive amounts of dollars into the normally high Australian betting pools.
The World Pool allows punters from all over the globe to bet into a single pool. Last Saturday, five races run at Flemington injected more than $26 million into bet types at the Turnbull meeting from the World Pool.
"I think it's going to be a massive day for the Everest," Waterhouse, the flamboyant bookie, told ACM Racing. "They had big money invested into the Turnbull meeting.
"I'm confident there'll be a lot more interest and betting in Saturday's Everest meeting. There should be huge betting pools. I wouldn't be surprised if betting records were set at Randwick. Punters should be getting great value for their investments.
"It's wonderful the World Pool has got involved with what is Sydney's biggest race meeting this Saturday. I've got to take my hat off to Racing New South Wales for all the promotion they have put into not only the Everest meeting but their entire spring carnival.
"Peter V'Landys and his team have done a marvellous job. They have created new ideas and fine tuned them which is great for racing. We've seen young people not only talking about racing but also going. I'm expecting there'll be a huge crowd at Randwick on Saturday on the back of all the hype."
Waterhouse's wife Gai and her training partner Adrian Bott have two of the 12 runners in the $20 million Everest - namely Hawaii Five Oh and Alcohol Free and the colourful bookie rates both some chance in an even field.
"I know the Everest is a race that Gai and Adrian would dearly love to win," he said. "It looks a tough race on paper. There numerous chances and that's what you want to see.
"Horses from Gai and Adrian's stable are flying not only in Sydney but also in Melbourne. Punters can't afford to leave their runners out of their selections. Hawaii Five Oh and Alcohol Free both ran really well in the Premiere Stakes last time. I'm sure both horses can improve on their Premiere runs.
"I would say if Alcohol Free could run up to her United Kingdom form she would be really hard to beat."
Waterhouse said Think About It looks the likely winner of the Everest.
"Think About It comes into the race with strong form," he said. "Think About It hasn't put a foot wrong in his career. He's won ten of his 11 starts.
"I think he's the one to beat. I had rated I Wish I Win highly but I'm concerned his trainer Peter Moody didn't want to draw an inside barrier and then the horse drew barrier one. I envisage that I Wish I Win's jockey Luke Nolen will now be back in the field which may not help his chances.
"Overpass looks the obvious leader on my speed map but I think a few others may be a bit stronger over the 1200 metres."
Waterhouse said the addition of the $5 million King Charles 111 Stakes had attracted a very strong field.
"It's a great field in the King Charles," he said. "Mr Brightside has exceptional form going into the King Charles but I'm keeping a close eye on the internationals Light Infantry Man and Buckaroo. They bring the unknown element into the race and that makes it very interesting."
Meanwhile, Victoria's main meeting is at Caulfield on Saturday. Three Group 1 races are on the ten race card with the $1 million Toorak Handicap and $3 million Caulfield Guineas the features.
Top Perth mare Amelia's Jewel is the favourite for the Toorak on the back of two consecutive wins in this campaign while the Queensland galloper Antino is well in the betting after his impressive win in the Sandown Stakes last month.
Undefeated Horsham trained colt Steparty is trying to win his sixth consecutive race when he lines up in the Caulfield Guineas. Chris Waller's Militarize looms as the main danger. Militarize has plenty of admirers on the back of his win in the Golden Rose.
Internationally acclaimed jockey Joao Moreira has been booked by Waller for the ride in the Group 1 classic. Moreira has five other rides at the meeting. The Waterhouse and Bott stable hold a strong hand in the $1 million Might And Power - as they saddle up the top two fancies Alligator Blood and Just Fine.
