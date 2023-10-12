The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Everest: Trainer Matthew Smith says Buenos Noches can be a life-changer

By Ray Hickson
October 12 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Trainer Matthew Smith wondered how he was going to top last season's career best 100 winners for the stable but says if Buenos Noches can win Saturday's $20m Everest (1200m) at Royal Randwick it'll be life-changing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.