Five better ways to close the gap

But spare a thought for how we, and they, got to this point. Essentially, Noel Pearson and a collection of angry activists decided what they wanted even before the referendum council in 2017. They used the Indigenous "consultations" to sell the idea, chose the emotive Uluru location to launch the final package and off they went. It's this or you're all a nasty racist mob of people. So overconfident we're they that not only did they have a no negotiation position, but they clearly didn't turn their minds to the possibility they might lose. In effect, they've tried to convince Indigenous Australians that if we vote "no" it's a racist statement rejecting them. What a shameful, disgraceful and abhorrent way to misuse, no, abuse, your fellow Indigenous Australians.