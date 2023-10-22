The Canberra Capitals are hoping some new faces added in the off-season will help them turn their WNBL fate around after a disappointing two-win campaign last year.
Injuries, a young squad, and a new head coach made for a tough season for the Capitals, but there's optimism they can turn it around in 2023-24.
One of the fresh additions forward Bec Pizzey has tipped to be a breakout star for the Capitals this season is guard Alex Sharp.
The Melbourne product is entering her fourth season in the WNBL after playing for the Lynx since 2020, where she made two finals series. During that time she also earned her Opals debut at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup, winning a bronze medal.
While still only 26, Sharp will take on a leadership role in her Capitals debut.
"Alex Sharp, I think she's going to have an amazing season," Pizzey said.
"Coming from Perth, she'll have a greater role here, and I can't wait to see what she can do."
Sharp has settled into the capital well, and has already developed strong chemistry with her new teammates.
Taking on greater leadership is something she's also looking forward to, and she doesn't think the youthful Capitals should be underestimated, with plenty of "dangerous" weapons at their disposal.
"Definitely I'm stepping up as more of a leader, sharing my experiences, my knowledge of the game and bringing those skills along and empowering [younger players]," Sharp said.
"Coming here I've just felt like a lot of things have aligned. I'm in the right place at the right time and I'm just really excited about getting into the season, and seeing what we can achieve together.
"We are a young group, but also we do have experience with a lot of girls who have played all over the world."
"I do love being an underdog. I think we could definitely shock some teams this season.
"There definitely is that undertone there, that drive to prove some people wrong."
Five weeks into pre-season and with their home opener on November 5 against Adelaide, Canberra is ramping up its training.
Jade Melbourne is back on deck after her WNBA rookie season, and the team is keen to build on the momentum it had towards the back end of last year, led by the game-changing guard.
Bouncing back from a serious knee injury suffered in week one last season, guard Gemma Potter is also back in action, which is a huge boost for coach Kristen Veal's team.
"We play a really exciting, fast brand of basketball. Everyone's really versatile and can play pretty much any position, so it will be exciting to watch in the league," Pizzey said.
"Nobody knows what they're going to get from us."
Sunday, November 5: Canberra Capitals v Adelaide Lightning, National Convention Centre, 5.30pm.
