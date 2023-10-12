The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Collapse of the US's Silicon Valley Bank highlights risk to Australian banks

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
October 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The banking regulator has raised concerns about the nation's ability to effectively prevent a tech-fueled bank run of the kind that triggered the collapse of the US's Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.