The banking regulator has raised concerns about the nation's ability to effectively prevent a tech-fueled bank run of the kind that triggered the collapse of the US's Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year.
Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority chair John Lonsdale said that while the nation's 11 largest banks had passed a "severe" stress test conducted by the regulator recently, his agency was worried that the tools it currently had to responding to the kind of crisis that brought Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse down "may not work as intended".
The collapse of SVB and several other regional US banks, followed by the failure and subsequent acquisition of Credit Suisse, sent shudders through the global financial system earlier this year.
Mr Lonsdale assured an investment conference in Sydney of the soundness and strength of Australia's financial system, but he said the episode had raised some important lessons for local operators and regulators.
Silicon Valley Bank, which held more than $US210 billion in assets late last year, was shutdown in March after a credit rating downgrade spooked depositors who rushed to withdraw their funds.
The APRA boss said there were several unique features to the bank's collapse, including poor risk management, a highly concentrated, tech-savvy depositor base and the fact that almost all its deposits were uninsured.
There are also important differences with the US banking system, he said, including Australia's more stringent regulatory requirements, less concentration risk among depositors and "no local bank with anything remotely approaching SVB's level of uninsured deposits".
"But that doesn't mean we are immune from the same types of contagion risks that we saw spread from America to Europe," Mr Lonsdale warned.
"One lesson learned the hard way...was the speed at which bank runs in the digital age now occur.
"Armed with smart phones and internet banking, SVB faced outflows of an astonishing 85 per cent of its money in just two days.
"Even the largest, most financially resilient and best resourced banks would struggle to cope with deposit outflows of this volume and velocity."
An Australian Banking Association spokesperson said the SVB collapse was the result of "a specific set of factors, in particular a high exposure to the tech sector".
"In contrast, Australian banks are subject to a different set of regulatory frameworks and are well capitalised, well diversified and meet APRA's unquestionably strong benchmarks," the spokesperson said.
They said that as part of this, APRA requires all banks, regardless of size, to hold capital for interest rate risk.
In the recent stress test, banks were presented with a scenario involving a severe downturn featuring high inflation, unemployment rising to 10 per cent and house prices falling by more than a third.
Mr Lonsdale said that although the regulator was still reviewing the results, "what I can tell you...is that no banks breached their prudential requirements on capital, all retained sufficient liquidity and banks continued to provide credit to households and businesses".
"These results provide confidence in overall financial system resilience," he said.
But Mr Lonsdale warned APRA's current tools "may not work as intended to help mitigate or resolve a future Australian bank crisis".
In response to this, he said, APRA was consulting with the sector on updating its bank liquidity standards, strengthening resilience to interest rate risk and improving the effectiveness of its tools to deal with similar crises.
Mr Lonsdale said recent experience had also highlighted the importance of prevention and the role of strong and effective supervision.
Meanwhile, Australia has been ranked fourth among G20 countries for the strength of its budget position.
The ranking, revealed by the International Monetary Fund in its latest Fiscal Monitor, is a significant improvement from 2021, when it was ranked 15th, and follows the government's announcement of a $22.1 billion surplus for 2022-23.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the improved ranking reflected the government's "responsible budget management [which] has delivered the first surplus in 15 years while also taking pressure off inflation".
Dr Chalmers said Australia was ranked ahead of major economies including Germany, Japan, Britain and the US.
