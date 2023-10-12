Anyone who shops at Westfield in Woden or Belconnen would have seen those big posters featuring the faces of some of Canberra's finest, each person nominated in the Westfield Local Heroes awards.
The winners have now been announced - Roundabout Canberra volunteer Jodie Irvine (Westfield Woden) and Alo Enlightened Women Incorporated founder Dr Lubna Alam (Westfield Belconnen).
Each winner received $20,000 from Westfield to go towards the work of their organisation.
Mother-of-three Jodie Irvine has been volunteering at Roundabout Canberra for more than five years, when she's not working full-time as a cyber-security analyst for a government department.
The Holt-based charity provides children's and baby items to families in need. Jodie's specialty is cleaning, fixing, and safety-testing donated prams for reuse.
Jodie said winning Local Heroes award felt "pretty special" and she was humbled by the recognition.
"We're all part of a big team that gets in and gets things done," she said.
Lubna Alam, who is currently overseas, was recognised for setting up Alo as a voice for women, specifically those from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds.
The academic and mother-of-two has established the volunteer organisation to help women with everything from financial literacy to networking and mentoring.
Finalists from Woden and Belconnen also received $5000 for their organisations.
The finalists from Westfield Belconnen who received the $5000 grants were Capital Region Community Services transport manager Graham McKerchar and Mental Illness Education ACT volunteer Mark Brosnan.
The finalists from Westfield Women who each received a $5000 grant were Fearless Women Incorporated chief executive Glenda Stevens and Lions Club of Canberra Brindabella president and board secretary of Lions Youth Haven Verlene Marshall.
Jodie Irvine summed up the motivation of many in her reason for devoting precious spare time to a special cause.
"I just really like helping people and seeing that we're making a difference and hearing the feedback from services and sometimes clients as well," she said.
"It's really rewarding and I've found a lot of friends - a group of like-minded people who are working towards the same goal."
