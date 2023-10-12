Police call for witnesses to suspicious fire in Phillip

ACT Policing is investigating a suspicious fire at the Woden Community Services building in Phillip.
On Monday, October 2 about 4pm police were called to the Corrina Street Building.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze which caused damage to the building.
The scene was examined and the fire was deemed to be suspicious.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity around Corinna Street at the time of the fire, or anyone who may have information regarding this incident.
Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7553754. Information can be provided anonymously.
