Any chance of Michael Maguire holding three coaching roles next season will lie with the Canberra Raiders' board.
They would need to meet to decide whether they were comfortable with Maguire juggling so many coaching balls at once.
The Raiders assistant coach is NSWRL's "preferred candidate" to replace Brad Fittler in the NSW Blues' top job on the one-year, part-time contract Fittler rejected.
It would see Maguire hold the holy trinity of coaching gigs - the Blues' State of Origin job, New Zealand coach and being part of the Green Machine's team.
But whether he would be able to do all three at once appeared unlikely.
If he did, he'd become the first Origin coach since Melbourne mentor Craig Bellamy (2008-10) to also hold a coaching position in NRL clubland - discounting Wayne Bennett's end-of-season stint in charge of Queensland during COVID-affected 2020.
The feeling within the Raiders camp was it would be too much for Maguire to do all three jobs.
Even if he was to step down from the Kiwis role it could take too much of his focus away from the Green Machine.
The New Zealand coaching job doesn't impact on the NRL season given their Tests were all during the off-season.
Canberra's board desperately want to end what will become a 20-year premiership drought next year.
That saw them put a line through Raiders coach Ricky Stuart juggling both his club gig and the Blues one, with Stuart taking his name out of the hat last week.
They want their coaching staff focused purely on the Green Machine - especially since it will be blooding plenty of lime green shoots in 2024.
The Raiders will give their youth the opportunity to prove themselves in the NRL next season.
Having already brought through a young group of outside backs, including Sebastian Kris and Matt Timoko, they'll push on to do the same in the middle forwards and the spine.
They'll give props Ata Mariota and Trey Mooney, and lock Hohepa Puru, more chances to stake their claim as part of Canberra's 17 next year, plus they'll also look to youth to cover the loss of five-eighth Jack Wighton to South Sydney.
Ethan Strange, Xavier Savage, Chevy Stewart and Kaeo Weekes will all get the shot to nail down either the No.1 or No.6 jerseys.
With that focus on development they want all their coaching staff's focus purely on Canberra - and not NSW.
It meant Maguire would likely need to give up his role with the club he played for if he accepts the Blues top job.
If that's what Maguire wanted, then his fate would rest with the Raiders board.
He's contracted as an assistant coach for Canberra until the end of 2024, having signed a two-year deal when he came on board ahead of last season.
Maguire's also got a contract with the Kiwis until the end of 2025, having taken them to the semi-final of last year's World Cup in England.
The 49-year-old's currently preparing to the lead the Kiwis in the Pacific Championships, with the team going into camp on Saturday.
They'll play their first game against Samoa at Eden Park a week later, with the final on November 4.
The fact Maguire's currently in New Zealand could delay any announcement of his Blues appointment.
NSWRL chairman Paul Conlon told The Canberra Times said they hadn't appointed anyone as yet with discussions with Maguire put on hold until after the Pacific Championships.
"We understand and respect Michael's professionalism and commitment to the New Zealand team now and over the coming weeks," Conlon said.
"His sole focus is on preparing them for the upcoming three Test matches. In fact that is exactly the quality that attracted us to him for the coaching role.
"He has made a long-term commitment to New Zealand Rugby League and we wish him all the best for the upcoming Test matches."
