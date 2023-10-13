The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

The West has punished Afghans enough

By The Canberra Times
October 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Afghan people have suffered for too long. Picture Shutterstock
The Afghan people have suffered for too long. Picture Shutterstock

An unfortunate consequence of Hamas's brutal weekend attacks on Israel and of Tel Aviv's predictable response is that it has overshadowed terrible calamities elsewhere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.