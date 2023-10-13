An unfortunate consequence of Hamas's brutal weekend attacks on Israel and of Tel Aviv's predictable response is that it has overshadowed terrible calamities elsewhere.
At the same time terrorists were gunning down Israelis at a music festival near the border with Gaza an earthquake variously reported as being of either magnitude 7.6 or 6.3 struck western Afghanistan.
It, and aftershocks of up to magnitude 4.5, levelled much of Herat, the capital of Herat province, in moments. Many nearby villages, made mostly of mud brick, crumbled into rubble.
While early estimates which put deaths at more than 5000 were not correct, more than 1000 people are known to have died.
Due to the isolation of many of the villages, which are in a very mountainous region, immediate help and foreign aid was a long time coming. Many thousands of people have literally been left out in the cold with nothing to eat.
The situation became even more dire on Wednesday morning local time when another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit the region.
This time Chahak, a town of 700 homes that had been spared previously, was flattened. At least 80 people were injured.
While many world leaders, including Pope Francis, have called for a coordinated global effort to help the victims, the crisis in the Middle East has sucked all the oxygen out of the room.
In this age of the 24-hour news cycle people don't appear to be able to concentrate on more than one calamity at a time. Even Ukraine has dropped off the front pages this week. And that is certainly true of the two catastrophes that occurred in Morocco and Libya just over a month ago.
What sets Afghanistan apart is that the residents of this war-devastated country, which is still living with the consequences of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake that killed more than 1000 people last June and left tens of thousands more homeless, were already in dire straits.
The East Asia Forum reported in September 20 million people - half the population - were experiencing hunger and it was probable the country would be in famine this winter.
The EAF pinned the blame for this developing crisis on the failure of the West and the Taliban to strike a deal on foreign aid.
Kabul is heavily dependent on such aid as a result of the decision by the US to freeze millions of dollars in funds it held for the previous government and severe sanctions that have destroyed the national economy.
President Biden, in conjunction with other Western leaders who have adopted a similar stance, could make life much better for 40 million people with one stroke of a pen.
It should not be forgotten that the West used the country as a battleground for almost two decades after September 11.
Whatever happened to the principle that "if you broke it you should fix it?"
It is unlikely that those in the senior echelons of the Taliban and of Al-Qaeda, one of their few allies, are feeling the pinch of sanctions nearly as much as the ordinary people.
Afghanistan's borders with both Iran and Pakistan are notoriously porous. It is almost certain many of life's little luxuries, along with the basic necessities, would be reaching those at the top of the pyramid.
Western governments have punished the impoverished people of this broken nation for far too long.
Those who have suffered the most as a result of the earthquakes and the sanctions are the women and children they sanctimoniously claim to be trying to help.
Yes, education for women and girls is important. But isn't having access to heat, to shelter and food even more so?
