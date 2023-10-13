The sun was high as we drove down the unsealed Sandover Highway north of Alice Springs.
A goanna scurried in front of the bus, a dingo skulked into the bushes, and large flocks of vivid green budgerigars flickered like mirages between the low-lying scrub and sculptural red ant hills.
Here and there were smudges of smoke, and even flames licking the grass in blackened patches, the result of black kites collecting burning twigs and dropping them elsewhere to flush out their game from the scrub.
Out near Alyawarre Country, about 40 minutes out of the town of Utopia, which itself is about three hours north-west of Alice Springs, life seemed to slow down even as we arrived.
It was good fortune and strange timing that had brought us to central Australia on almost the very eve of the Voice Referendum.
This looming historic event had been occupying hearts, minds, conversations, column inches and general soul-searching for weeks by the time we got here.
And then - the peace and expansive silence of the Red Centre.
Although we were standing about a day's drive away from Uluru, where the Statement from the Heart was crafted, the vast landscape felt, paradoxically, as close to the Voice as it was possible.
Just the day before, we had attended a rowdy and passionate intervention staged in the dying days of the Voice Referendum campaign.
A group of women elders in Alice Springs implored voters not to give in to confusion or division, especially when it came to remote communities.
The rally drew hundreds to the town centre to hear the words of elders including Yes23 campaign manager Rachel Perkins and director of policy at the Central Land Council Josie Douglas - herself a signatory to the Statement from the Heart.
And their words were a sincere call from the very heart of the country; every land council in the Northern Territory, representing 75,000 Indigenous people, was asking for a yes vote.
Dr Douglas said the matter was relatively simple when it came down to asking people what they actually wanted.
"If you ask Aboriginal people in remote communities if they want change, the answer will be 'yes'," she said.
"There's no confusion in people's aspirations and request for change. There's no confusion as to what Aboriginal people in remote communities are seeking."
Cheers all round. Although, as in all parts of Australia, division does exist in Alice and its surrounds.
But leaving the town also felt like leaving the noise behind.
Standing in the desert's ancient landscape was the closest I've ever felt to understanding how lucky we are to share the continent with the world's oldest living culture.
It was easy to imagine that, aside from the odd barbed wire fence, the landscape looked much as it did when white people first forged their way through the scrub, and built roads and settlements.
I had already cast my vote before leaving Canberra, at Old Parliament House, a building that was once young and optimistic and about as far from the red deserts of central Australia as it was possible to be.
It still is. Down there in Canberra, where we're so attuned to talking about policy and advisory bodies and parliamentary processes, it's easy to forget what's at the centre of the debate, other than a sense of moral righteousness, or at least a desire to be on the right side of history.
Up there in the centre, history seems to fold in on itself, at the same time as spreading out into a sense of timelessness. The people who live in and around it are the ones whose children, so says the statement, "will walk in two worlds and their culture will be a gift to their country".
It already is a gift, and a reminder of what's at stake on Saturday.
