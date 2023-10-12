Inmates have been allegedly caught trying to smuggle illicit substances, including opioids and a flash drive, into Alexander Maconochie Centre.
ACT Policing said three detainees at the prison have been arrested in the past three months.
In the most recent incident, on September 20, police allegedly found two strips of Buprenorphine on a man who was being admitted into the prison after an unrelated arrest.
Police said the man would be charged for allegedly concealing the opioids in clear cling wrapping and stored them "internally".
In another instance, the prison's security cameras allegedly captured a female visitor passing a package to an inmate on September 7.
Police said correctional officers stopped the inmate and seized the package which contained contraband, a USB memory stick.
The woman was charged with taking a prohibited item into the facility and faces additional charges of driving unaccompanied on a learner licence and driving with a suspended licence.
Police alleged another woman, who was subject to bail conditions, slipped a pair of shoes to an inmate whom she knew, on August 24.
ACT Corrections staff searched the shoes and allegedly found about 20 strips of Buprenorphine under the soles.
The woman was subsequently arrested and charged with taking prohibited items into a jail and supplying a opioids that lead to drug dependence.
Supplying such illicit drugs carry a maximum fine of $5000, five years' imprisonment, or both. Taking a prohibited item or contraband into a correctional centre also carries a fine of up to $1000, one year in jail, or both.
Inspector Brett Booth, the officer in charge of covert and capability, said police were focusing "full-time" on targeting illicit drugs and contraband coming into the prison.
"If you attempt to bring illicit substances or contraband into the AMC, you can expect to see us and you will be arrested and charged accordingly," he said.
Following the recent arrests, ACT Policing is warning against smuggling illicit substances into the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
