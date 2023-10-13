He's been on a wild ride that took him to the race that stops a nation. Now he's aiming at the pinnacle for country trainers - the $2 million Kosciuszko.
And Queanbeyan trainer Nick Olive has got the band back together from that stunning Melbourne Cup run for The Kosciuszko (1200 metres) at Randwick on Saturday.
He's got Kimberley Secrets, who drew the "perfect" barrier in barrier one.
She's a chestnut mare, just like Single Gaze was - the horse that took him to both the Caulfield and Melbourne cups in 2017.
Kimberley Secrets will also have Kathy O'Hara on board - the same jockey Olive used six years ago.
There's even a few familiar names among the owners who were involved with that Melbourne trip.
Olive said it's hard for country trainers to get a horse good enough for those big races, like the Melbourne Cup.
Which was why he rated the Kosckiuszko - a race just for country horses - so highly.
"It's very big. It's very hard to get a good horse where you're in good races - like Single Gaze was," Olive said.
"So this is the next best thing. As a country trainer it's probably the pinnacle for country trained horses, this race.
"I think just getting in the race is a massive bonus for everyone that's in it to start with.
"But to draw a good gate and get the opportunity to have every possibility is excellent.
"It is definitely a big race. A $2 million race restricted to country horses, it's excellent."
Olive was over the moon with barrier one - giving his four-year-old mare the best chance to get a forward position without spending too much energy.
That doesn't mean he's getting too carried away with Kimberley Secrets' chances.
He knows there's some top horses he'll have to beat.
There's the $2.60-favourite Opal Ridge, trained by Olive's former foreman Luke Pepper, who everyone sees as the horse to beat.
Former Canberra trainer Matthew Dale has Front Page ($5.50) and Matthew Dunn has Derry Grove ($8).
That's why he's set his sights on a top-six finish as a good result in the $2 million race.
"It's excellent for her [barrier one], perfect. She can just come out, go forward and hopefully just be on the leader's back," Olive said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"It did [boost my confidence], 100 per cent. We were going to struggle if we didn't have a barrier. Now we've got a barrier it gives us a lot more realistic chance.
"I'm aware there's some bloody good horses in there mate. I'd be happy if the horse ran in the top six.
"It's a cracking race. From that barrier though she gets every chance. She's going to get every chance. There'll be no excuses.
"She'll get every chance to give 100 per cent and be right there in the finish."
Olive's settled into his new stables across the border, having made the move from Canberra last October.
Excessive worker's compensation insurance forced Olive to move to keep his business alive - it dropped from more than $100,000 per year to about $3000 with the 25-minute drive.
"We've had to adjust a few things, but it's great. It's very laid-back for the horses and very peaceful out there. It's been good," he said.
THE EVEREST RACE DAY
Saturday: The Kosciuszko at Randwick, 2.50pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.