The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Empire Global Developments, Simunic Brothers submit plans for 300-unit project in Greenway

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
October 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another 300 apartments could be on the way for Tuggeranong, as plans are submitted for the next stage of a large residential development on Anketell Street in Greenway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.