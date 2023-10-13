Police are on the hunt for a man accused of fraudulently spending more than $30,000 at multiple hardware outlets in Canberra.
Police said he visited Bunnings Warehouse stores in Majura Park, Gungahlin, Fyshwick, Belconnen and Tuggeranong on Friday, September 22.
On these visits, it is alleged the man unlawfully accessed two business accounts and used their details to purchase tools and equipment worth thousands of dollars.
Police said the man drove a white MG with Victorian number plates IYD 4KW which he allegedly hired using deceitful details.
ACT Policing are asking members of the public to help identify the man accused of these transactions.
"Anyone who can assist police with this man's identity is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7546403. Information can be provided anonymously," police said.
