Tuggeranong's women's cricket team are embracing the shift in attitudes towards women in sport, uniting their training sessions with the men's side.
ACT women's grade cricket begins this Saturday with the Lynne O'Meara Cup one-day competition and Tuggeranong will go in with more confidence this year because of their training alongside the men.
"This year it just seems everything's clicking really well," Kirsty Reaks told The Canberra Times.
"We've had lots of integration with our coaches from the men's grades, too. It challenges us to go further that little bit more and keeps us on our toes.
"It makes us more game-aware, and better in bowling and batting."
Reaks came to cricket later in life at the age of 25, and now at 32 she's been impressed how women's cricket has grown and how it's been better supported from grassroots and beyond.
"It's a very interesting dynamic and how it has shifted," she said.
"Like it's really wonderful for our female players that when our lower men's grades are short on players, we can go in and fill in at those games that don't clash with ours.
"The ladies do feel really well appreciated, so it's a really good club spirit."
Reaks and many of the other six clubs represented at their season media launch earlier this week said they had noticed the flow-on effect of Matildas fever at the recent Women's World Cup, reaching junior cricket.
Tuggeranong alone had over 100 registrations for younger players which Reaks said was a "massive" achievement, and they want to continue that momentum.
"We don't normally see that many early on," Reaks said.
"There's definitely been an impact felt in our younger grades."
Tuggeranong will begin their Lynne O'Meara Cup campaign against reigning champions Queanbeyan.
The Twenty20 Glenda Hall Shield doesn't begin until November, and falls within the women's grade competition, with Western Districts handing Eastlake defeat in both major women's ACT cricket competitions last year.
Meanwhile, ACT men's premier cricket started last weekend and continues this Saturday with the two-day competition.
Weston Creek Molonglo will resume in a commanding position against Ginninderra after setting a total of 356 last weekend and an ACT Premier Cricket record.
A wagging tail saw Harry Medhurst whack a massive 121 runs off only 99 balls and his work at the crease with Jason McNally was the biggest ever 10th-wicket partnership (136) in Cricket ACT first grade history.
It beat a record set in the 1984-85 season and Medhurst also became just the fourth player in Cricket ACT first grade batting ninth on the order to score a ton.
Former coach McNally secured a Canberra first grade record of his own, too, his innings the second-most runs scored by a player batting at No.11.
Ginninderra were looking solid though at 0/43 at stumps and will rely on skipper Jordie Misic and opener Ryan Bartley to continue their strong partnership if they're a chance at chasing down an imposing total at Kippax Oval.
Women: ANU v Ginninderra at O'Connor; Queanbeyan v Tuggeranong at Neil Bulger Oval; Eastlake v Weston Creek-Molonglo at Forestry Turf.
Men (day 2): North Canberra-Gungahlin (10-175) v ANU (2-67) at Kieth Tournier Memorial Oval; Wests (10-136) v Queanbeyan (4-91) at Jamison; Ginninderra (0-43) v Weston Creek-Molonglo (10-356) at Kippax; Eastlake (1-21) v Tuggeranong (10-188) at Kingston
