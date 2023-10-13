The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Mercedes-Benz has driven two heavy EVs into each other and released the video outcome

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 13 2023 - 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The world's first public crash test involving two electric vehicles hit each other head-on has been held in the Mercedes-Benz crash lab in Germany.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.