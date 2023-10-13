The world's first public crash test involving two electric vehicles hit each other head-on has been held in the Mercedes-Benz crash lab in Germany.
The simulated crash involved an EQA, which weighs 2.2 tonnes, and an EQE SUV, which weighs 3 tonnes, with a 50 per cent overlap between the vehicles, each doing 56kmh, and each carrying two adult dummies.
Each of the dummies had 150 sensors to measure the forces from the impact.
The speed selected for the test took into account that, in a real-life accident, the drivers would still try to brake before the worst case of a collision.
The test was set up to determine that the cars would hold up not only in defined crash test scenarios, but also in real-life accidents.
"This could be happening on a real road, with real traffic, with real people," passive safety engineer Julia Hinners said.
"It is important that with electric vehicles there is no damage to the battery and no damage to the electronic components."
And the outcome, says Mercedes Benz, was pretty much as expected.
"Both vehicles look completely destroyed at first and front looks completely damaged. This is part of the protection concept for the occupants," Ms Hinner said.
The vehicles were able to effectively absorb the energy of the collision by deforming. As a result, the passenger safety cell of both electric models remained intact and the doors could still be opened.
"In an emergency, this would make it possible for occupants to exit the vehicle on their own or for first responders and rescue personnel to reach them," the company said.
"The high-voltage system in the EQA and the EQS SUV switched off automatically during the collision."
Markus Schafer, the company's chief technology officer, was pleased with the outcome and said the public test in the Sindelfingen lab proved that "all our vehicles have an equally high level of safety, no matter what technology drives them".
"Safety is ... one of our core commitments to all road users. And to us, protecting human lives is not a question of drive system," he said.
The test scenario was chosen to correspond with a type of accident common on rural roads, for example during a failed overtaking manoeuvre.
An Sindelfingen alone, Mercedes-Benz conducts up to 900 crash tests and 1700 sled tests every year.
Some simulated tests of electric vehicles, but only as single vehicle tests into a range of barriers and all in Europe. A range of EVs and hybrids have been tested, and all have received a five-star rating.
