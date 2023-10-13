In his recent book Killing For Country: A Family Story David Marr reveals the secret history of his 19th century forebears. They were in the Queensland Native Police, and responsible for mass murder and dispossession of First Nations peoples.
Another form of dispossession looms through rejection of the referendum to recognise First Nations peoples through the Voice to Parliament.
The Voice is the product of the largest, most representative effort ever made by Australia's Indigenous population to find a harmonious way for their own elected officials to advocate more insightful solutions to 235 years of disadvantage.
A "no" vote would be the most despairing and heart-breaking act that modern Australia would have inflicted on its First Nations population.
I will be voting "yes" and will preserve a record for my family and our descendants. They won't have to dig for it.
Karen Barlow recently wrote that the Coalition leadership is doing its best to throw a daily hand grenade at the Voice campaign.
The Coalition are very practiced in the art of delivering nothing to the Australian people.
They were "no" to action on climate change.
They were "no" to marriage equality.
They were "no" to the National Integrity Commission.
They were "no" to stopping "robodebt".
They were "no" to providing government grants in good faith.
They were "no" to maintaining trust and transparency in government.
The Coalition is not interested in helping First Nations people.
Peter Dutton hit the nail on the head when he said the cost of the referendum could have been better spent on things Indigenous people in remote communities need such as housing.
Great idea Peter. But hang on, wasn't the Coalition in power not that long ago? They weren't running any referendums then, so surely they've already built those houses?
Obviously not, if Peter says they're still needed.
Isn't this kind of grab-bag spending on Indigenous people just the kind of thing that Dutton says is "wasteful" and "needs auditing"?
Maybe a better idea is listening to what Indigenous people want, and checking with them about how Indigenous programs are actually working.
Maybe something like a Voice to Parliament?
Anthony Albanese has frequently been heard to say: "this referendum will have no impact on 97 per cent of Australians". If this is true then why are we holding a referendum costing tens of millions of dollars?
Why wasn't a plebiscite held for the affected three per cent before involving the other 97 per cent. And how can 97 per cent not be impacted by the Voice, treaty and constitutional change?
If the referendum has no impact on 97 per cent of Australians, then who will fund the outcomes of a "yes" vote should it get up?
In 1967 the prime minister was Harold Holt; the opposition leader was Gough Whitlam.
In 2023 the prime minister is Anthony Albanese and the opposition leader is Peter Dutton.
Oh dear, what a difference having two people with at least some interest in a better Australia, rather than just one who is and someone else only interested in frightening people about advisory bodies.
I feel I need to respond to Cameron McDonald's letter (October 13).
I was not suggesting anyone take constitutional advice from pop singers, footballers or shoe salesmen.
I was merely pointing out that Mark Sproat was completely incorrect in suggesting John Farnham was opposed to the use of You're The Voice by the "yes" campaign.
Why on earth would anyone deny the most continually disadvantaged members of our community the slight but real possibility of improving their lives?
Dissimulation aside, I can think of only one real reason - a base and shameful bigotry which no nation which prides itself on "the fair go" and "mateship" should countenance.
It would be nice to think "we're better than that" but I'm not at all sure it's true.
If you don't know vote "yes".
Don't guess, just vote "yes".
How patronising of Amanda Vanstone to offer five ideas to close the gap ("Ways to close the gap without a Voice to Parliament", October 12). Given all the time they have been in government, if it were this simple why haven't the Coalition done it? What they did was the intervention which fixed nothing, and the defunding of community and child centres that were providing a range of essential services.
But now, we have a new Labor government, so now the people who failed are providing advice to the government on how to "fix" something they made worse.
Dr Keith Williams (Letters, October 12) asserts that the "no" campaign is "crude, simplistic and plain wrong". He goes on to state that "The mechanisms for its [the Voice's] implementation will be determined by the Parliament".
Therein lies the problem. We are being asked to vote for something whose implementation has not yet been determined. We are being asked to trust the politicians.
That is crude, simplistic and plain wrong.
On Thursday my wife and I took my wife's 95-year-old mother to the Old Parliament House to vote early in the referendum. When we arrived the queue was amazing. I wondered if other early voting centres around town were experiencing similar rushes. If so it should be a much quicker process for those who vote on Saturday.
Of course I don't know how most planned to vote but the solitary "no" campaign representative out the front of the building shouting "Canberrans are all brainwashed idiots" gave me the sense that he hadn't been picking up supportive vibes from the throng.
It will be interesting to see the vote count from this polling booth.
In 2022, the Coalition indicated support for the Voice referendum, but in 2023, sensing political advantage, Peter Dutton chose to oppose, thereby creating the very division he and the "no" campaign so vociferously decry.
Sheer hypocrisy.
Did Anthony Albanese breach the electoral act last Saturday while, at the polling booth, displaying to cameras the "yes" vote on his ballot paper? According to the act "During early voting, a person must not canvass for votes in a pre-poll voting office".
While thinking the other day about the Voice and the campaign against it, I recalled a memorable and, as it turned out, generally prescient line from one the many cowboy and Indian films I'd whooped and hollered at as a boy: "White man speak with forked tongue".
It is encouraging to learn that former High Court chief justice Robert French supports the "yes" case. In particular, his assurance that government was not obliged to follow advice from the Voice should counteract at least some of the fears expressed by those urging a "no" vote.
How can something good and helpful possibly divide us?
Imagine a cure for cancer dividing the medical profession.
Why can't we see that it's not the Voice referendum, in itself, but the negative ways many are responding to it that is dividing us?
Regardless of how the referendum unfolds, out of the world's 230-odd independent nations, Australia will still remain an enviable destination in which to live.
Our three pillars of an Indigenous heritage, British foundations and a modern-day multicultural character will withstand the public swell of both elation and disappointment.
