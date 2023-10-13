The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'We're not coming to take your backyard': Canberra MPs, campaigners make final pitch for 'yes' vote

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated October 13 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vote against a First Nations Voice to Parliament would set Indigenous Australians back tens of thousands of years, Ngunnawal elder Aunty Violet Sheridan has warned, as "yes" campaigners put their hopes in the hands of undecided voters on referendum eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.