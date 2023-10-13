The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT RFS chief Rohan Scott urges preparation for fires, storms, floods in high-risk weather season

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated October 13 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

High-speed winds and rain during Thursday evening's thunderstorm resulted in 40 calls for assistance to emergency services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.