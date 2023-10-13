Overseas arrivals surge shows little sign of abating

The big influx of international students and skilled migrants that has helped alleviate labour shortages but exacerbated pressure on housing shows little sign of abating.
Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show long term visitor and permanent migrant arrivals remained well above pre-pandemic levels in August and provisional data suggest the momentum was sustained into September.
According to the bureau, there were 1.61 million arrivals and 1.6 departures in September, not far short of a 1.75 million arrivals and 1.8 million departures recording during the same period in 2019.
More detailed figures show that in August there were 57,490 long-term arrivals (which includes international students), almost 40 per cent more in August 2019, while there were 13,230 permanent settlers, a 37 per cent increase from four years ago.
The migrant surge is contributing to what Deloitte Access Economics estimates will be a record 541,000 population jump this year.
The forecaster predicts there will be an additional 441,000 residents in 2024.
The big influx of arrivals from overseas has helped ameliorate critical labour shortages but has fueled concerns about the pressure it is helping put on housing and infrastructure.
Assistant Minister for Treasury, Andrew Leigh, said the country's migration settings "haven't been well calibrated post-pandemic".
Dr Leigh said that although migration was critical to the nation's prosperity, it needed to be carefully managed.
READ MORE:
He said the government was reviewing settings "to ensure we've got them right".
"To ensure that the point system is kept up to date, to make sure that people aren't bringing in workers who would otherwise supplant Australian workers, but instead bringing in workers who are going to be creating new opportunities for Australians," Dr Leigh said.
Deloitte Access Economic partner David Rumbens said the current migrant influx was adding to the pressure on already inadequate supplies of housing.
Mr Rumbens said the current housing crisis was the result of not enough houses being built over a sustained period.
Housing construction, on a per person basis, peaked in 1970 and "has never recovered", he said.
"Even the late 2010s 'mini-boom' was substantially lower than per capita peaks in the decades preceding," the economist said.
High rates of migration, along with changing housing preferences, skills shortages in construction and planning and the high cost of building materials were combining to help drive record rent spikes and housing stress, he said.
"As a result, the housing shortage will likely get worse before it gets better," he warned, though adding that the federal government's ambition to build 1.2 million homes over five years could make "a substantial dent" in the shortfall.
Meanwhile, the ABS figures show Australia is benefiting from a resurgent international tourist market.
There were more than 603,000 short term arrivals in August, almost double the number who arrived this time last year.
But, in a sign that there is still substantial room to grow, numbers are still more than 20 per cent lower than they were in August 2019.
The important Chinese tourist market, which was booming before the pandemic caused it to collapse, is regaining momentum but is still well short of 2019 levels.
According to the ABS, almost 59,000 Chinese tourists arrived in August, a sharp recovery from a year earlier when there were just 8390. But numbers are still well down from the 128,280 arrivals registered in August 2019.
New Zealand remains the nation's biggest source of tourists, with 105,050 arrivals in August. China is second, followed by the United States, with 48,240 visitors and Japan, 43,550.
International tourist and short-term visitor numbers to Canberra are yet to reach pre-pandemic levels. There were 4460 such arrivals in August, around 17 per cent fewer than in the same period in 2019.
More than half of Australians travelling overseas last financial year were on holiday while a third were visiting friends and relatives. The median trip duration 15 days.
The most popular destination was New Zealand, followed by Indonesia (which includes Bali), the United Sates, Britain and India.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.