I'm not sure how he did it, but without trying, Garry "Quinzo" Quinlivan had the knack of humbly worming his way into the hearts of those he met.
He would never walk past without a cheeky smile, a nod, a glint in the eye. So often I watched him have a joke with players, coaches, medics, media, anyone really. If you were near Quinzo, you were smiling.
That's why I found myself starting to make a special folder to collect photos of one of the periphery characters of the ACT Brumbies.
Regularly being at Brumbies training or games is a genuine privilege. Big names, big boys and a big stage for them to play on during the Super Rugby season. Quinzo had never played for the club. But he was part of the almost invisible behind-the-scenes mechanism of a big, successful club.
His spirit isn't just felt visiting Brumbies headquarters. His spirit is the spirit of Brumbies. He set the tone decades ago. Full stop.
I would find myself rocking up to the field, and looking for the "Old Fart" mobile to see that all was right in the place. I would catch his eye and wave or stop for a quick chat.
Quick, because he was always so methodical and so busy. You could watch him demonstrate deep love and paternal care of his charges in how he set out every drink bottle full to the brim, line up every ball uniformly ready, pile up the crash pads for easy access and have coaches strategy white-boards propped up and at hand.
When, in our chats, he would eventually refer to the potential that someday soonish he may need to leave Canberra to be closer to family, (due to the 86-year-old's health challenges, and definitely not because he was done with the job) I knew it would be a momentous moment in the club's history. We would need Quinzo memories and moments to draw on.
I had the privilege of taking perhaps the last portrait of him last month. He prepared for it by shaving his usually raggedy beard super short, and duly copped a playful ribbing for being a vain princess.
Like all those who met and loved him I am absolutely gutted and shattered that the story the photos tell is of a legend who has passed on, and not a gentleman who has retired to live his last days rich in family time and Queensland's sunny weather.
One of the last times we caught up for a coffee we giggled about how naughty he was as a younger man, he told stories of how many players he teased and proudly, how many still ribbed him endlessly.
Having his voice box removed and using his "squawker" to chat never slowed him down. He always spoke of his love for his late wife Lorna. "She makes me sit by the window each night, I look up at her and we share a glass of wine." Our loss is her gain, "old fart".
