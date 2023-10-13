Times Past: October 14, 1982

Whether it's a diary, paper or digital, calendars are so important in our modern world.
We count the days to important events and record the date of significant events.
On this day in 1982, The Canberra Times reported on the calendar itself having its own significant day.
Friday, October 15, 1982, was the 400th and especially significant anniversary of the Gregorian calendar.
The observations officer of the Canberra Astronomical Society, David Herald, explained: "The forerunner to the modern calendar was the Julian calendar, established in the Roman Empire by Julius Cesar in 46 BC."
On October 15, 1582, Pope Gregory XIII reformed the calendar to omit as leap years all century years not divisible by 400; thus 1800 and 1900 were not leap years but 2000 would be.
The average length of the Gregorian calendar year is 365.2425 days - an error of half a day every 2000 years.
The significance "is that it is exactly 400 years since the introduction of the Gregorian calendar, and thus marks the commencement of the second cycle of day-dates in our calendar".
