Times Past: October 15, 1995

Canberra is ideally placed approximately two hours from the coast and two hours from the snow fields that is also home to the most well-known legend in Australian folklore: The Man from Snowy River.
On this day in 1995, the centennial celebration of the famous poem was marked at the festival held in the poem's name in Corryong, Victoria with 10 days of Australiana and bush life celebration.
It was an old topic but was revived with a vengeance on the weekend of October 14-15 in the far north-east of Victoria. Did the man from Snowy River exist? And if he did, who was he?
"This is tall story country," said the federal MP for Indi, Lou Lieberman who, with a glint in his eye, wondered what all the fuss was about. "I'd like to say I have an open mind, but we've already got a good story, so why change it? At least with Jack Riley [the most fancied contender] we have a grave, and that's something."
Minutes before, Mr Lieberman had stood at a makeshift microphone stand at Tintaldra on the Victorian side of the Murray River, declared open the tent pegging contest - the first event of the 10 celebrations marking the centenary of the publication of Australia's most famous poem. "It's all true, absolutely true," Mr Lieberman declared.
Everyone in the area had a view. The lady pulling beers in the pub at Tooma, just over the NSW border had lived all her life in the area and doubts that if he did exist, that he [the mythical legend] ever came from Corryong. She is convinced the famed man in the poem was a mixture "of a lot of blokes". The last word, perhaps, rests with Paterson himself, who in an interview in the 1920s conceded he invented the character - but also that there were many claimants as to the model, as quoted in Clemment Semmler's biography of the poet: "It was no small satisfaction that there really had been a man from Snowy River - more than one of them."
