The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: October 15, 1995

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
October 15 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of the paper on this day in 1995.
The front page of the paper on this day in 1995.

Canberra is ideally placed approximately two hours from the coast and two hours from the snow fields that is also home to the most well-known legend in Australian folklore: The Man from Snowy River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.