Times Past: October 15, 1995

Everyone in the area had a view. The lady pulling beers in the pub at Tooma, just over the NSW border had lived all her life in the area and doubts that if he did exist, that he [the mythical legend] ever came from Corryong. She is convinced the famed man in the poem was a mixture "of a lot of blokes". The last word, perhaps, rests with Paterson himself, who in an interview in the 1920s conceded he invented the character - but also that there were many claimants as to the model, as quoted in Clemment Semmler's biography of the poet: "It was no small satisfaction that there really had been a man from Snowy River - more than one of them."