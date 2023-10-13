The Canberra Times
Husband allegedly attacked wife with carving knife, wine bottle: police

TP
By Tim Piccione
October 14 2023 - 5:30am
Officers interrupted an alleged carving knife attack after arriving at a home to hear an elderly woman calling out "help me", police have claimed.

TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

