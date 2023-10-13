The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Voice to Parliament: The view from 'yes' vote central

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated October 14 2023 - 6:49am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If there is an epicentre of the "yes" vote, it is surely the polling station next to the Uniting Church just off Northbourne Avenue in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.