Times Past: October 16, 1971

For about a year Canberra's Captain Cook Memorial Jet was the highest in the world, but it is no longer. Mr and Mrs Phillp Davenport, of Curtin, had a clipping from relatives in Arizona, US, sent to them which was an advertisement for "the highest fountain in the world". The clipping is shown next to the article. Just called "The Fountain", it is the centre of Fountain Hills, "the community designed for living in the Valley of the Sun", the clipping read.