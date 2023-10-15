Times Past: October 16, 1971

One of the few water features in Canberra is the large and well-known Captain Cook jet.
For a time it was the largest jet in the world before America and other countries got their own water fountain jets. On this day in 1971, The Canberra Times reported on a Canberra couple showing the toppling of the Captain Cook jet thanks to relatives in America.
For about a year Canberra's Captain Cook Memorial Jet was the highest in the world, but it is no longer. Mr and Mrs Phillp Davenport, of Curtin, had a clipping from relatives in Arizona, US, sent to them which was an advertisement for "the highest fountain in the world". The clipping is shown next to the article. Just called "The Fountain", it is the centre of Fountain Hills, "the community designed for living in the Valley of the Sun", the clipping read.
"When operating at full force, the snow-white jet spray reaches 560ft (170m), and more than 2000 gallons (7570L) of water are in the air. Three pumps provide a flow of 7000 gallons (26,500L) a minute".
The advertisement goes on to say the fountain is dramatically placed in a 30-acre man-made lake that is illuminated at night and a computer analyses wind speed and direction to control the fountain's operation.
Mr and Mrs Davenport were rather sorry credit for the second highest had been given in the advertisement to Lake Geneva, Switzerland. Official figures set the Geneva jet at about 420ft (128m), compared with Canberra's official full height of 450ft (137m), which went up to 500ft (152m) during test runs the previous year.
In further comparisons, the base of the American jet appears to be slightly more fancy, being embellished with fancy concrete. The thing both the Canberra and American jet shared was restricted operating times with the Canberra jet only operating for three hours daily where its American rival operated three hours during the week and seven hours on a weekend.
