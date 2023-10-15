There's just something about Ancient Egypt that continues to captivate people, the world over.
And to feed that fascination, the National Museum of Australia is bringing the Discovering Ancient Egypt exhibition to Canberra with tickets going on sale on Monday.
Running from December 15 to September 8, the exhibition explores the vast social and cultural history of Ancient Egypt and features more than 200 objects spanning 3000 years of civilisation.
The exhibition focuses on new insights into Ancient Egyptian culture made possible through excavation, 3D-scanning and other new research undertaken by the Dutch National Museum of Antiquities (also known as RMO).
The exhibition also includes the display of mummified people and animals. There are five mummified people, who will rest in a dedicated room, all preserved within their original linen bandages.
Recent CT scans have been conducted on the mummified people and animals, with the results of the analysis being made public in Australia for the first time via a fascinating digital interactive.
MUST READS:
The exhibition also features intricately decorated coffins, papyrus sheets from the so-called Book of the Dead scrolls, stunning art, jewellery and sculptures.
Visitors can also step through the life-sized replica facade of the Temple of Taffeh - a 2000-year-old Egyptian temple dating to the reign of Roman Emperor Augustus (27BCE to 14CE).
Rediscovered objects from an excavated ancient Egyptian village will also feature in the exhibit.
"To find an entire village that has been preserved ... is quite spectacular," National Museum of Australia senior curator Craig Middleton said.
"It's a time machine.
"[Visitors] will be surprised by some of these everyday objects, there'll be unexpected objects and stories, and material culture. I think that's the beauty of this show, it's expanding people's understanding."
Tickets go on sale on Monday from nma.gov.au
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.