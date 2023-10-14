The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Cancer Survivor Richard Lovell only realised how much he enjoyed running after his diagnosis

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
October 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Even a debilitating diagnosis tried and failed to stifle Richard Lovell's thirst for life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.