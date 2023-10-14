I can only imagine who makes up this constituency that Shane Rattenbury is appealing to when he can't bring himself to condemn without qualification the murder of babies and the mass rapes of young girls.
I would have thought that people that despicable are not worth courting for their vote.
After you look at all of those tiny body bags it is clearly time to pick a side.
Two things can be right at once. You can support an independent Palestine and denounce barbarism.
This is not something that you need to tie yourself into knots over.
I have just come across the word "minutia" in a newspaper article: "The minutia of everyday life."
Minutia is Latin for smallness. In the plural, minutiae, it means trifles.
In English, where it is usually found in the plural, it means precise or minor or trivial detail.
Many Latin plurals end in 'ia', for example, trivia, insignia. Thus one may be forgiven (but not excused) for assuming that minutia is a plural.
Toni Hassan (Letters, October 13) approvingly cites Albert Einstein's "no problem can be solved by the same consciousness that caused it in the first place".
I think the US's solving of their December 7, 1941, problem with Japan by giving them back a far sounder thrashing in August 1945 shows Albert wasn't infallible.
What a crazy idea the NSW Premier had of lighting up the Opera House in Israeli colours.
After World War II most people were on the side of Israel after what the Nazis did.
But over time Israel has perpetrated a brutal persecution of its own.
Settlers moving into Palestine land, building walls that separate farmers from their crops and animals, and now cutting off water, food and medical resources.
As far as I am concerned Israel is as bad as Hamas but with a massive firepower to destroy everything and everyone in Gaza.
Our state and Commonwealth governments, the UK and the USA all support Israel.
Neither side will get anywhere without talking to each other. But as long as Israel keeps moving settlers into Palestinian land Hamas will not talk.
The government needs to get serious about Palestinian activists in Australia who support Hamas and want to import the same kind of violence they presumably left so as to come here.
First, action needs to be taken to identify the perpetrators. Second, if they are visa holders, these need to be cancelled immediately.
Any moves for citizenship should be put on hold and all attempts to bring in family members cancelled.
Pro-Palestinian demonstrations should be curtailed in order to prevent further violence.
We have enough division in Australia already without importing more.
It is encouraging that the UK is following New Zealand with trying to introduce a generation of non-smokers.
It will become illegal to sell tobacco to those born after a certain year.
Canberra ASH have been lobbying for this action in Australia.
Hopefully our government will follow in the footsteps of those progressive nations.
Now, to borrow from the Bard, the hurly burly's done and the battle's been lost and won let's all put aside our differences and create a better Australia for our Indigenous brothers and sisters.
We know what the problems are.
