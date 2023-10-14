The Canberra Times
Comment/Letters to the Editor

Whose votes are the ACT Greens targeting

By Letters to the Editor
October 15 2023 - 5:30am
I can only imagine who makes up this constituency that Shane Rattenbury is appealing to when he can't bring himself to condemn without qualification the murder of babies and the mass rapes of young girls.



