Voice defeated: Referendum night live

After seven weeks of official campaigning, Australia has reached referendum day. It's time to get out there to find a democracy sausage.
Before you vote, we have compiled everything you need to know about the Voice in one convenient place.
You can also read the Yes case and No case for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament before you find a polling booth.
Stick with ACM for in-depth regional coverage on this historic day and results live from 6pm.
