She's the South American Energizer bunny bringing her flair back to ignite Canberra United's attack.
Chilean international Maria "Cote" Rojas is expected to form part of a potent United front three alongside Canberra star Michelle Heyman and Vesna Milivojevic when they kick off their A-League Women campaign against Adelaide United on Sunday.
Rojas is returning for her second stint in green, having played for Canberra in the 2018 campaign - scoring one goal in her eight appearances.
The 35-year-old has made 43 appearances for her country, scoring 11 goals, including playing at the 2019 World Cup - and she's also played in the UEFA Champions League.
United coach Njegosh Popovich admitted he has to hold Rojas back, such is her enthusiasm for the game.
But he expected that to be a positive when she runs out alongside fellow veteran Heyman on Sunday.
"She's an energy bunny. We've tried to control her a fair bit to be honest, she doesn't want to stop," Popovich said.
"I think it's the South American blood that she just wants to play, play, play, play.
"I say, 'Cote that's enough for you' and she says 'Oh, really, coach?' and I say 'Yeah, you need to relax'. So she's been great.
"I think her and Michelle have already forged a really, really good partnership, and the addition of Vesna there in that three up top will be amazing."
The youngster in the attacking trinity, Milivojevic, felt they'd cause opposition defences all sorts of problems.
She's just 21 - compared with Heyman and Rojas who were both 35.
As the all-time leading ALW goal scorer, Heyman's just four goals away from bringing up her century.
"Me and Heyman just clicked from day one. I don't know how to explain it. I love playing with her and she loves playing with me," Milivojevic said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"And Cote, I'm really excited to play with her, because I think she'll add that flair to our team.
"She's a typical South American player, really nice on the ball, good touches, good skill, passing."
While Heyman and Rojas have plenty of experience, they're the outliers in an otherwise young and inexperienced team.
Popovich said the likes of Heyman and Rojas, as well as US-born defender Cannon Clough (27), would play an important role in guiding the young squad.
"It's a credit to some of the older players that are within the group, like Cote, Heyman, Cannon, they manage that [having a younger team] quite well, and I think it's important to have those players around to be able to give confidence to the younger ones," he said.
A-LEAGUE WOMEN ROUND ONE
Sunday: Canberra United v Adelaide United at Hindmarsh Stadium, 3pm.
