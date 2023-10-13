The Albanese government has promised more than $40 million to boost security and double the number of guards at Services Australia, after a staff member was allegedly stabbed by a customer at the agency's Airport West Service Centre in May this year.
The announcement comes following an urgent review of staff safety at the government department, led by former Victoria police chief commissioner Graham Ashton. The government has committed to acting on all 44 of the review's recommendations.
The security boost will see 278 additional security guards hired for the agency, bringing the total to 513. The review said that two guards should be stationed at all service centres regarded as being at risk of high levels of customer aggression.
Minister for Government Services Bill Shorten welcomed the review, and condemned the "terrible crime" committed against "well-respect, well-loved and experienced public servant, Joeanne Cassar" in May.
"Public servants do an important and difficult job for their community, and they should feel confident that they can turn up to work and not face abhorrent violence," Mr Shorten said in a statement.
"Mr Ashton's review will be an important step in ensuring that staff are protected and adequately safeguarded from anti-social behaviour and aggression from customers."
The review said there was "considerable concern" from staff that the new "welcoming" layout of service centres being rolled out across the country would put their safety at risk.
There are 318 service centres across the country, with more than 6000 staff providing face-to-face customer support. During 2022-23, there were almost 9,000 face-to-face customer aggression incidents.
There were almost 9,000 customer face-to-face customer aggression incidents reported during 2022-23.
The report said several modifications would need to be made to the design at service centres with high risk of customer aggression, and called for upgrades to security systems across all locations.
In a statement, Minister Shorten's office said that five large service centres will receive additional security features, including a customer self check-in kiosk, and that advanced customer aggression training would be provided to 500 frontline service delivery staff.
READ MORE:
In terms of legislative changes, the review recommended allowing Commonwealth workplaces to take out protection orders, so that staff no longer have to do it themselves.
The review prompted the government to consider creating a new penalty for the assault of Commonwealth front line workers
The Community and Public Sector Union - which provided three written submissions to the review - welcomed the recommendations, but urgently called for an increase in staffing at Services Australia to address the backlogs and long wait times contributing to customer frustration.
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said that union members at the agency had provided the review with "harrowing examples of incidents they have faced at work".
"We are glad to see Services Australia workers' security at work given the serious attention it deserves. These recommendations will clearly improve the safety of workers and customers," she said.
"We now want to work with the government to address the crisis in understaffing in Services Australia.
"Staffing levels in Services Australia have been going backwards for years and are well below where they need to be to deliver the services the community relies on."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.