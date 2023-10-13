The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

$40 million announced to boost security in Services Australia after staff assault

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated October 13 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government has promised more than $40 million to boost security and double the number of guards at Services Australia, after a staff member was allegedly stabbed by a customer at the agency's Airport West Service Centre in May this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter at The Canberra Times, with an interest in integrity, regulation, and social services. Contact me with tips and feedback at justine.landishanley@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.