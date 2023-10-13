ACT Policing is trying to locate three suspected stolen cars.
About 11am today, Friday, October 13, police responded to reports of three cars travelling together in the Belconnen region.
The people in the vehicles appeared to be scouting residences to commit offences.
Police saw the cars, however they lost sight of them a short time later.
About 12.10pm in Kaleen, a group of four boys who matched the description of those in the cars were located on foot and arrested.
Police believe the vehicles have been abandoned in the surrounding area and are calling on information from the public to locate them.
The vehicles are:
Police are asking people in Kaleen, Lawson, and surrounding suburbs to check drive ways, car ports, and public parking in apartment and townhouse complexes for the vehicles.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicles is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote P2199850. Information can be provided anonymously.
