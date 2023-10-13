The ACT Brumbies have vowed to ensure the organisation remains Canberra owned and run in a public rebuke of Rugby Australia's centralisation plans.
Chief executive Phil Thomson and chairman Matt Nobbs penned a letter to the rugby community on Friday outlining the club's stance.
As part of plans to centralise the running of the sport, Rugby Australia is attempting to take over the five Super Rugby franchises.
The plans will see the national body take charge of both the on-field and off-field operations, including all commercial and corporate functions and the Brumbies intellectual property.
MORE SPORT:
While they are willing to hand over control of the club's football department to RA, officials declared they will not give up the Super Rugby licence.
"It is also essential that this system reflects the Australian landscape and recognises the strength of the state unions and the expertise they provide in their own environments," the letter said. "This has always been our point of difference.
"What we don't support is Rugby Australia's takeover of our commercial and corporate functions and intellectual property. The Brumbies belong to the people of the ACT and Southern NSW."
The Brumbies letter mirrors a Queensland Reds statement earlier this week that backed centralisation of high-performance rugby programs while denouncing plans to take over off-field operations. The NSW Waratahs have supported all aspects of centralisation.
There is a high degree of suspicion in Canberra after the governing body refused to confirm the franchise's long-term future in the ACT.
RA chairman Hamish McLennan has used the Wallabies disastrous World Cup to push the case for centralisation. The Brumbies recognise change is needed and threw their support behind a wide-ranging review.
"This investigation is vital to identifying the best way forward for State Unions to align with the National Union," the letter said.
"Encouragingly, Rugby Australia has acknowledged the need for a more reliable and consistent funding model for Super Rugby clubs and State Unions. This funding is crucial to support and strengthen the national program, while boosting the delivery of vital pathways and grassroots initiatives."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.