The longest season in A-League Women history is here.
With the first ever 22-game, full home and away season comes with some careful preparation as Canberra United begin their 2023-24 championship campaign on Sunday.
First up is Adelaide United, and the challenge for coach Njegosh Popovich and his squad is making sure they stay healthy and firing for the season that will be "a marathon not a sprint".
To do that their strength and conditioning team and physiotherapists have been working closely with the ACT Academy of Sport to manage the workload for players.
"We need to be patient and not push them too hard too early," Popovich said.
"It's very important to realise that it is a longer season and we need to gradually build the players up and try to not peak them too early."
In the off-season Canberra lost experienced players like Grace Maher, Laura Hughes, Kennedy Faulknor and Grace Jale, and veteran Ellie Brush also retired.
United added some experience back in US defender Cannon Clough, New Zealand international Deven Jackson and Chilean veteran Maria Rojas.
Meanwhile the rest are a mix of returning United stars and young up-and-comers, seven of which will be playing in their first A-League Women season.
It means that this year will see plenty of debutants, but United are confident they have the right balance to get results.
"We definitely will be competitive and surprise people," Canberra vice-captain Ilijoski said.
"Canberra United are always super competitive with a really strong history in the league. So as always, we're going out there with the ambition to win. That's what we're here for."
With such a young squad there's bound to be a new name that emerges from the pack as a future star and one player who has been mentioned more than once is 17-year-old Tegan Bertolissio.
"She's been super solid at training, a very exciting youngster, a solid defender and I think she'll be one to watch," Ilijoski said.
Popovich agreed "without a doubt".
"I don't want to put too much pressure on the kid because she's still such a baby, but she's going to have a massive year," the coach said. "Another one is New Zealander Ruby Nathan up front, because the potential that I've seen her was huge."
This weekend the countdown will begin as Canberra captain Michelle Heyman is only six goals away from becoming the first player in A-League Women history to score 100 goals.
The 35-year-old former Matildas striker has had incredible production in her career and hasn't slowed down with age, as it was revealed this week she remains one of the fastest in the United squad, surpassing top speeds of 30km/h.
And it's that handy pace that is sure to help her reach the memorable ton.
"It will be unbelievable to see Michelle achieve it," Ilijoski said.
"But at the same time, whether she does or doesn't, she has such a big impact for us on and off the field."
The Women's World Cup captured the nation's hearts in a way not seen in Australian sport since the Sydney Olympics.
The A-League want to continue that momentum this season, and a host of Matildas playing in the competition, including penalty shootout hero Cortnee Vine will help that cause.
Inspired by the Matildas' heroics, record crowds, memberships and a higher quality of play from teams is also being predicted.
"It's definitely going to make the league lift," Ilijoski said. "For the players the hype from the World Cup has continued, and everyone's just buzzing to get back onto the pitch."
Sunday: Adelaide United v Canberra United, Hindmarsh Stadium, 3pm.
