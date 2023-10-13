And for all the things that a concert film will never be able to capture - the anticipation and excitement in the air, the feeling you get when the music is so loud and intense it's almost pumping through your veins - it does give a unique view of the performance. And this style of shooting - the camera buzzing at times circling the singer and different elements on stage - is almost a must for The Eras Tour to pick up all of the tiny little details included. And I would imagine even upon rewatching there would be even more to pick up on.