MIX 106.3 breakfast co-host Nigel Johnson is about to put his money where his mouth is. In a very permanent way.
The loveable radio guy has promised to get a tattoo of something Transport Canberra-related after signing up for the idea live on air.
Maybe a bus shelter? The light rail? An old ACTION bus? The final design is to be determined.
In return, the radio station will give someone deserving in the community a year's worth of free public transport in Canberra.
It all began when Nige, who co-hosts the popular breakfast program with Kristen Davidson, got talking about an idea in Austria where the government was offering its citizens free public transport for a year if they got a tattoo on their body of the word "Klimaticket", the name of the national public transport system.
Nige piped up with: "If (ACT Chief Minister) Andrew Barr is listening I'll get the light rail tattooed on my arm for a free year (of public transport). I'll get a little picture of the tram if you want me to".
That idea has since evolved into the public submitting in their ideas for a tattoo for Nige while also nominating someone they think deserves free public transport for a year.
"It kind of just happened, it wasn't planned," Nige said.
"This is the price you pay for making an offhand comment on radio. But if it helps out someone who needs it, I'm happy to do it."
It's not Nige's first tattoo - he has a Celtic cross on his right shoulder and always intended to get more.
Designs from the public so far have included Nige's cat Harry in a bus depot and even one of Harry driving the light rail.
You can submit a design and suggest a person who receives the free transports at mix106.com.au.
Nige says the new tatt will probably go on his back or other shoulder. And he's not scared of the pain.
"It all depends where you put it - there are some parts of my body I wouldn't let you near with a tattoo gun," he said.
