Former political journalist and Wiradjuri woman Lauren Dubois is no stranger to unpacking electoral and parliamentary processes for her large follower base on social media.
So when countless questions about an Indigenous Voice to Parliament started pouring in, the Canberra author got to work explaining the proposal on Instagram and TikTok.
"The responses I got from people show that there was a lot of confusion and people weren't really sure what it was or what it did," she said.
"And every time I explained one thing, it generated 15 more avenues of areas to explore, things that were confusing for people."
A long-time content creator, Ms Dubois has amassed more than 170,000 followers on Instagram and more than 128,000 on TikTok.
Her videos have tackled some of the most prominent claims that the "no" side has campaigned on, including that the Voice is "divisive" and constitutionally risky.
Ms Dubois has seen first hand how getting out information to Australians can change minds.
"What makes me feel really good is when those people have said you've changed my mind, and I've now changed my husband's mind or my mother-in-law's mind," she said.
"People who were no voters who have changed to a 'yes' vote are the most effective campaigners because they're able to say to somebody, I understand how you feel, because I felt like that too."
But her content has also made her a target for messages of misinformation and hate. She said some people have even disputed her Indigeneity.
"When I say I am Wiradjuri, they go 'no, you're not ... everybody claims they're Aboriginal these days'," she told The Canberra Times.
"I am able to cope with it because I've been doing it for so long, but I know that for a lot of other people that's become extremely traumatic and has damaged people's mental health in a big way."
She added that having "white privilege" meant she hasn't "copped it to the extent of anybody who visibly has dark skin".
"Mob have copped it terribly, it's disgusting to see some of the stuff that is sent to them," she said.
READ MORE:
As the Voice debate ramped up over the past months, Indigenous Australians have increasingly become targets for abuse.
Earlier this month, a video posted to social media showed a man in a balaclava, identifying himself as a member of a neo-Nazi group, reading out racist statements about Indigenous Australians directed at Indigenous Senator Lidia Thorpe and the government and burning the Aboriginal flag.
Meanwhile, polling indicates that the referendum is unlikely to pass.
But as Australians head to the ballot box on Saturday, Ms Dubois remains hopeful that the "yes" vote will succeed.
"I've had a lot of people who have said to me 'I was a no, but now that you've explained this I'm a yes', so I know it's very easy for people to change their minds," she said.
"I've just got to hope that people walk in with an open heart and kindness rather than hate and anger."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.