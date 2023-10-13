A Canberra P-plater has been suspended from driving after being caught speeding at 147kmh.
Police said officers captured the 19-year-old driving "well in excess" of the 90kmh limit posted for Caswell Drive in Aranda on Friday.
The blue Volkswagen Gold was seen and stopped only five minutes after police officers had set up about 10.30pm, police said.
The teenager's provisional licence was immediately suspended and he was issued a $1841 fine.
"Police continue to remind drivers of the need to keep to the speed limit," an ACT Policing statement said.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
"Police now have the option to issue immediate licence suspension notices as well as seize vehicles if appropriate."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.